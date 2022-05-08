Congratulations! Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya fame Mudasir Zafar gets hitched

MUMBAI: Mudasir Zafar, who is known for his performance in Shoorveer, is a married man now.

He recently got hitched to his lady love Saroosh Zargar on July 24 in an intimate ceremony held in a resort in Kashmir.

Talking about their wedding, it was a close-knit affair with only friends and family in attendance. The actor is happy to tie the knot in his hometown, Bhaderwah in Jammu & Kashmir. Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rajshri Deshpande were big names in attendance at the wedding. The newly-wed couple looked elegant in their wedding attire for the big day. Talking about his wedding festivities, the actor said to a portal, “It was a destination wedding in Kashmir between close friends and family. Her (wife) family members and mine are very particular about details and thus all the ceremonies were just fabulously arranged. Everyone enjoyed it a lot as it was more like a picnic. The weather was chilled as it was below 10 degrees.”

The actor further added, “Saroosh is my sister’s friend, we met a year ago and started dating after that. We have great chemistry and the main thing is she understands my profession and the responsibilities that come with being an actor. I always wanted to get married to a person who understands me and I am able to understand her. I feel fortunate enough to get a life partner like Saroosh.”

On the work front, Mudasir is known for his performance in TV shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Behnein and Sanskaar Laxmi. He has been seen in the films Tension Mat Le Yaar, My Friends Dulhania and Nobel Peace. Currently, he is grabbing eyeballs for the Hotstar series, Shoorveer.

Many congratulations to the couple!

