CONGRATULATIONS: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal give a special treat to their fans on social media as they celebrate their first MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY!

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal Jha in December last year.

Aditya and Shweta, who got married on December 1, went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. Their latest trip was to the Maldives after he wrapped up the shoot of Indian Idol 12. Currently he is seen in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a host.

On the special occasion, Aditya shared an unseen photo with Shweta on his social media account which seems to be from their dating days.

In the selfie taken by Aditya, he is seen with Shweta in casual clothes. The two are all smiles for the camera. Aditya captioned the photo as, "You believed in me before I believed in me. Happy Anniversary my love @shwetaagarwaljha

Aditya's post received a lot of love from not just his fans but also his colleagues from the music fraternity. The list includes Sugandha Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Vishal Dadlani. Singer Sonu Nigam asked in the comments, "Happy Anniversary.. Woww.. One year already?

Interestingly, Aditya tied the knot on his father's birthday. So he also shared a special post from his childhood days wishing his father Udit Narayan. He wrote alongside, "Happy birthday teacher, inspiration, hero, father @uditnarayanmusic."

