Congratulations! Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim buys his first home in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim and his actress wife Dipika Kakar took to social media to announce that he has bought his first house in Mumbai.

The couple shared the good news on their YouTube channel. The couple even credited their fans for always supporting them and showering so much love on them.

Shoaib shared another vlog on his YouTue channel featuring him and Dipika where the duo celebrated the achievement of 10 million views on their song Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar may not be active on television but their stardom continues. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Both are actively sharing videos on YouTube that get lots of love. The couple often share glimpses from their personal life to keep fans entertained and updated.

Shoaib and Dipika recently launched their own production house named Qalb Entertainment. They also released the music single under the banner titled Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan in which the couple featured. The song was highly appreciated by their fans.

Recently, Shoaib bought a new car and was snapped up along with his family. The star couple met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2018.

Credit: Pinkvilla