Power couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on cloud nine as they purchase their first property in Mumbai
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 09:27
Congratulations! Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim buys his first home in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim and his actress wife Dipika Kakar took to social media to announce that he has bought his first house in Mumbai.

The couple shared the good news on their YouTube channel. The couple even credited their fans for always supporting them and showering so much love on them.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about returning to television, reveal how their vlogs would be shown on TV

Shoaib shared another vlog on his YouTue channel featuring him and Dipika where the duo celebrated the achievement of 10 million views on their song Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar may not be active on television but their stardom continues. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Both are actively sharing videos on YouTube that get lots of love. The couple often share glimpses from their personal life to keep fans entertained and updated.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about their expectations from the new concept of vlogs on TV

Shoaib and Dipika recently launched their own production house named Qalb Entertainment. They also released the music single under the banner titled Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan in which the couple featured. The song was highly appreciated by their fans.

Recently, Shoaib bought a new car and was snapped up along with his family. The star couple met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2018.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Television Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar Sasural Simar Ka Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Rehna Hai Tere Palkon Ki Chaon Mein Battalion 609 TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 09:27

