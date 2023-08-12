Congratulations! Shark Tank India’s Ritesh Agarwal and wife Geetansha welcome baby boy

MUMBAI : Founder and CEO of OYO Ritesh Agarwal has embraced fatherhood as his wife Heetansha gave birth to a healthy baby boy recently. He shared the joyous news on social media and also shared a small glimpse of the baby who the couple has named Aryan.

Sharing the post he wrote, “The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment! Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan and to the new chapter we're writing together – filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring.”

Check out his post here;



Previously announcing their pregnancy, Ritesh had written, “I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we’ve been through so much together.”

Credit-IndiaToday