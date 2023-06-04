Congratulations! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged to Muscat based businessman at the end of this month?

It looks like the Khan family can now look forward to some happy moments as Sheezan’s sister Shafaq Naaz is reportedly all set to get engaged to an Oman based businessman
businessman at the end of this month

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan was arrested in the abetment of suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma in December last year and was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released. His sister Shafaq Naaz shared the actor’s first picture with the family after his release. 

Also Read- Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha's friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

It looks like the Khan family can now look forward to some happy moments as Sheezan’s sister Shafaq Naaz is reportedly all set to get engaged to an Oman based businessman by this month end. 

As per a source close to the family, the ‘Chidiya Ghar’ actress will be exchanging rings and it's an arranged- turned- love marriage”. He added, “Yes, she is getting engaged. They are currently deciding the date and the venue. Everything happened on such short notice. Everyone’s just very happy with it and hoping everything works out fine.”

The source further said that he does not belong to the industry. His family is very wary of the media. So they don’t really wish to get limelight.”

Shafaq and her mystery man have been dating for two and a half years said the source and when questioned about the upcoming happy events of her life, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress said, “We’ve not decided... I don’t want to comment on it.” 

Also Read- Exclusive! Abishek Nigam breaks his silence on Sheezan Khan getting bail; says, "I am happy for him as no one wishes to stay at the same place and I always wish good for everyone"

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

