Exclusive! Abishek Nigam breaks his silence on Sheezan Khan getting bail; says, “I am happy for him as no one wishes to stay at the same place and I always wish good for everyone”

These days, Abhishek Nigam is grabbing headlines for his performance as Ali Baba as he replaced Sheezan Khan. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how it feels to work in such a positive environment and what are his thoughts on Sheezan Khan getting bail.
MUMBAI:Abhishek Nigam is a well-known personality in the television industry, and today he has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’, and he was also part of the Bollywood movie ‘Panipat’.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he has replaced Sheezan Khan as the lead in the serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, where he is essaying the character of Ali Baba.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how it feel to work in such a positive environment and what are his thoughts on Sheezan Khan getting bail.

Your set is very positive to work with, how has that been managed by you?

See wherever I work I make sure that there is a lot of positivity and that everyone laughs and has a good time on the sets. I try that with all the cast and crew we have fun and some laughter moments. They come to know when I joke and that’s why its fun to work in such an environment.

What do you have to say about Sheezan Khan getting bail after three months?

I would say it's very good for him as who would want to stay over there and now finally his family is happy and in peace. I just want that all good things happen to everyone and everyone stays happy.

What is the message for your fans?

I would say please support us and shower the love. Earlier, the show would air at 8: 00 pm and now it’s airing at 7: 00 pm, so give us double love and support and with your support, we get the motivation to work and do better.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience has loved Abhishek as the new Ali Baba and is showering a lot of love and support to him.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 06:45

