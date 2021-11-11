CONGRATULATIONS: Shehnaaz Gill gets GLOBAL RECOGNITION for her music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ as it gets listed on 2nd position WORLDWIDE!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became a hot topic in the Bigg Boss 13 house and the fans of the show cannot forget the nuances and chemistry the two had.

Shehnaaz had a massive crush on Sidharth and the latter too had affinity towards her. However, the world came shattering down for Shehnaaz when she learnt that Sidharth passed away due to a heart attack. Notably, she reappeared in front of the media for promotions of her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Well, Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Honsla Rakh performed exceedingly well at the box office.

Now, the actress has lately been celebrating a new milestone as she completed six years in the entertainment industry. In the most recent development, her song, Tu Yaheen Hai, was listed on a global chart in the second position.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 star launched a special tribute song after the sad demise of her alleged actor-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. The song speaks about the numerous moments they shared and how they are bound to stay in her heart forever. The official music video of this song brings back nostalgic Sidnaaz memories from the Bigg Boss house, highlighting the special bond they shared.

According to a report released by Forbes, the song Tu Yaheen Hai, holds the second position on the worldwide YouTube trends which is updated regularly. The song currently has over 26.3 million streams and the numbers have been rapidly rising every day. The first position on the chart is held by K-pop artist Lisa, with her upbeat number, Money.

The new achievement also gives artist Shehnaaz Gill some global recognition which is leaving the fans quite elated. Some fans took to social media to express how proud they are, about Shehnaaz’ achievement and also remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla on the occasion. Have a look at a few of the congratulatory messages shared by the Sidnaaz fans here.

Credit: Koimoi