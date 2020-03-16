Congratulations! Your Favorite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 14 years on Television; Here’s how Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi thanks the audience

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for 14 long years now and has set another benchmark on the 28th of July. The show went on air in 2008 and has completed over 3,500 episodes. Of course this calls for a grand celebration and here’s what your favorite Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi had to say on the same

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 14 years on Sony Sab and has been a part of the viewers’ life, humouring them, bringing them to tears with laughter and is not looking to slow down anytime soon. It is a commendable feat to be achieved and we applaud the entire team that has put in the works.

On this occasion, here’s what Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal had to say about the milestone, the effect of the pandemic and gratitude towards the show.

Dilip Joshi said that the show has been running for a long time now and has been applauded by the audience on an extensive scale. He shows his reverence towards God for bestowing them with the blessings.

When asked about the effect on the pandemic, the actor had some heartfelt points. He pointed out the much needed break after perpetually working for 12 years. However, when they heard about unemployment and the problems people were facing, it was disheartening to witness such a time.

He definitely misses the actors and team members who have discontinued their journey with the show or left for their humble abode. He considered the entire team as another family and it is never easy to leave them behind.

He maintained that the fans always maintain a stance to never discontinue the show and Dilip sir had to say that it is only possible when the audience keeps showering their love on the show, so it never comes to a time when it needs to be discontinued.

