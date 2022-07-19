EXCLUSIVE! TMKOC fame Palak Sindhwani opens up on her FITNESS regime, says, "I used to do yoga but currently my gym mode is on"

MUMBAI : Palak Sindhwani is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for her performance.

It's been more than two years since Palak joined the show and she has managed to create a place in everyone's heart in a very short span of time.

Palak has garnered a huge fan following over time and has become a household name.

Well, Palak has always spoken in length about the character in the show and everything about her professional life but in one of her recent interviews with TellyChakkar, the actress spoke about her fitness regime.

How has fitness changed your life?

Fitness has definitely changed my life. I have always been a very clean and healthy eater. I was always trying to keep myself healthy and eat the right food to keep my skin and hair healthy. I am a yoga person and practising it for a long time. I joined the gym 4 to 5 months ago and have started learning kickboxing, kathak, and gymnastics. I feel you can keep yourself fit with lots of activities. Swimming, dancing, yoga, and many more activities are there to keep you fit. You can choose according to your comfort. When it comes to diet, it's not just that you only have to eat healthy food. People feel life is short and one should eat whatever they like. I was like this but we should take care of our bodies, especially after the COVID times. I feel the diet is a very important part even more necessary than a diet.

Do you prefer hardcore gymming or working out at home?

I used to prefer working out at home. But nowadays, I am going to the gym. I am doing kickboxing, My gym mode is on as I have a gym in my building. I am really loving it. Whenever I am home during my day off, I do yoga at home. I feel yoga gives mental peace to me so I do that often.

Fitness and diet both go hand in hand. How do you plan your diet? Do you believe in having cheat meals?

Yes, diet is very important because if your diet is not proper, there is no use for all the efforts you put into working out. I do prefer cheat meals once a week. But I eat everything. It's just that I have my meals at the proper time. My dinner is done before 9 PM, I have my breakfast before 10 AM and even my lunch happens before 2 PM. I have always eaten clean food. I rely on oats, dal, and green vegetables. I also prefer eating ghar ka khana. When I go out with my friends, I do have cheat meals at that time.

