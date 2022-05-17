Controversial! Pallavi Dey’s live-in partner arrested after family raises allegations of murder

Pallavi Dey found dead on Sunday by live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty. Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday based on the suspicions raised by the deceased actress’s family.
MUMBAI: Sagnik Chakraborty, Pallavi Dey’s live-in partner, was arrested on Tuesday regarding his connection with the actress’s case. Pallavi was found dead in Kolkata’s Garfa area, at her rented flat.

The actress was playing the female lead in the Bengali TV serial, ‘Mon Mane Na’, and was found dead hanging from a ceiling fan. Two days after her death, Sagnik was arrested by Kolkata Police. The actress seems to have died by suicide based on a preliminary post-mortem report but based on the suspicions raised by the actress’s family, and the complaint filed against Chakraborty, he was arrested.

Her parents alleged that he was cheating their daughter financially and was also previously married. Dey’s father said that his daughter loved Sagnik very much and that Sagnik was very much dependent on Pallavi financially. Sagnik was also driving a luxurious car gifted to him by Pallavi. They also had three joint bank accounts.

Sagnik was the one who found the body hanging and informed the police and Pallavi’s parents. According to sources, the couple had a heated argument on Sunday morning.

