Controversial! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta interrogated for four hours in police station

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is a well-known personality in the television world.

She is known for playing the role of Babita Ji in the hit and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

According to the media reports, Munmun Dutta was interrogated for four hours in a police station in Haryana on Monday, February 7. The arrest was regarding a casteist remark the actress used in a YouTube video last year. Her remarks on the Dalit society had offended people and the actress had even issued an apology after the huge controversy in 2021.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda looks like a yesteryear actress in these stills from her recent photoshoot, take a look

However, an FIR was registered against her in Hissar police station in Haryana. As per Dainik Bhaskar’s report, police interrogated Munmun Dutta for four hours on Monday and released her on bail later. As per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, she had to appear before the investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar. On January 28, Munmun Dutta’s anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hissar.

Those who are unaware, Munmun had used a casteist remark in one of her YouTube videos in 2021. She soon trimmed the video after being called out by people on social media. Her controversial comment created a widespread furor which led to Munmun Dutta issuing an apology saying she was "genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word".

She wrote on Twitter, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone`s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been an unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Gossip! Fans troll makers the makers of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Metaverse for replacing Dilip Joshi

CREDIT: DNAINDIA



