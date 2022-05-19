Controversy! All the times Bharti Singh landed in huge trouble

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following. However, she is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Well, Bharti Singh, who has just wrapped up her shoot for The Khatra Khatra Show, has landed herself in trouble.

So, here are times wherein Bharti suffered the consequences of her actions.

Hurting the sentiments of Sikh community

An FIR has been registered against the actress-comedienne at Adampur police station in Jalandhar. The case was registered on the complaint of Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan. According to the FIR, Bharti Singh has been accused of mocking the Sikh people for examples of their moustaches and beards in an old video. She has been charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. The old video of the comedian has gone viral. In the same, Bharti Singh is seen saying that when you drink milk and put beard in your mouth, it tastes like sewaiyan. She also talks about men having lice in their beards. The video, which also features Jasmin Bhasin has circulated all over on the internet, upsetting the Sikh community for disrespecting beards and moustaches. Earlier on May 16, Bharti Singh had shared a video to clarify her intentions. In the video, Bharti apologised and said, “I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I'd always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too.”

Bharti in drugs case

After the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was alerted about the massive selling and intake of drugs across the city. Therefore, in this case Bharti Singh along with her hubby Haarsh, was under the custody of NCB for their usage of drugs.

When Siddharth Sagar slapped Bharti Singh

If reports are to be believed, then it was because of Bharti Singh that the production house of a comedy show removed Siddharth Sagar from the show. Well, for a comic act, Siddharth Sagar ended up slapping her so hard that she did not like it. Then she had asked the production to choose between the two comedians.

Hurting the Christian community

While appearing on Farah Khan’s show with Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh made fun of Catholic term “hallelujah,” which actually hurt the sentiments of Christians. Raveena gave the correct spelling, whereas Bharti wrote something very weird. An online petition was signed against her, which later on turned to file an FIR, but things did not work well. And the ultimate consequence of this full situation was that reportedly she was kept aside from the show for some while too.

