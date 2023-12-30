Controversy! Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan faces legal trouble; Stylist Khushboo Rawat expresses disappointment against her for not returning clothes

According to stylist Khushboo Rawat, Sana hasn't given back the expensive accessories and clothes that were given to her while she was a participant in the controversial reality show. Khushboo sent a lengthy letter criticizing Sana Raees Khan and her group on social media.
Sana Raees Khan, a lawyer by trade and former Bigg Boss 17 participant, has been accused by a reputable stylist. According to stylist Khushboo Rawat, Sana hasn't given back the expensive accessories and clothes that were given to her while she was a participant in the controversial reality show. Khushboo sent a lengthy letter criticizing Sana Raees Khan and her group on social media.

Stylist Khushboo Rawat wrote, "Hello everyone, As many of you are aware we are taking care of clothes by sourcing them for many contestants from big boss every year, since past 4 years. But had a really bad experience with @sanaraeeskhan this year. Our clothes and expensive jewellery hasn't been returned by her and her team after repeated reminders."

Further, she added, "Haven't dealt ever with a contestant like @sanaraeeskhan while sending clothes for celebrities since 4 years. Have no other choice then to take a legal action. Hope people like them understand the efforts we take to make them shine onscreen."

Sana Raaes Khan made waves during her time on Bigg Boss 17 because of her connection with Vicky Jain. Several competitors criticized her for depending on him to make judgments. On social media, a video of Sana and Vicky holding hands and conversing became quite popular.

When a popular news portal questioned Sana about her relationship with Vicky Jain following the elimination, she replied, "It was just a genuine connection like as a friend, nothing else. Seriously, nothing else. And I mean, holding hands is not a big deal in the show." She added, "As a friend, if you are holding somebody's hands, that doesn't mean you have feelings for that person or have a crush on that person."

Regarding Sana Raees Khan's eviction, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Anurag Dobhal all nominated Sana for elimination. After being eliminated, Sana decided to stake ration for the entire household and refrain from doing any housework. Her decision caused the other housemates to call her'selfish.' She left Bigg Boss 17 with mixed feelings.

