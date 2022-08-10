Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!

MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa.

And turns out that his recent comments, about quitting Anupama have created a new buzz and have almost turned into a spat between former Co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah.

Reacting to Paras’s comment that he made while an Q and A session, and said, that “Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi me nahi hoti.”

Turns out these comments did not sit well with stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah, who have been a part of the show for almost 3 years now.

Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa, told the news portal Hindustan Times, “The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving (and enjoying) what they’re doing and everything is coming out so well. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? You see the life of other shows – I think there are hardly three or four shows with such longevity. Other shows go off air in like six or seven months.”

While Ashish had said that “I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. Anyone can say anything. If a show’s off-screen energy is negative, then it reflects on the show’s quality as well. If you do anything from a negative heart, it will always show in your body language or on your face and even in your work. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me.”

Now, it looks like Paras’s recent comments have added fuel to the fire, he took to Instagram and without naming names, he posted a photo on his Instagram and wrote, “I have guts to speak up the truth and just to be in somebody's good books I won't ever give a false statement to the media or write about it on my social media. I've never been into the asslicking business just like few I know of. Secret to success is not topping the charts it's being happy within. Peace”

You can check out the post here:

It looks like the drama between the former co-stars has been heating up and Paras might have just spoken his last bits about it.

Currently, seen as Rajveer on ‘Kundali Bhagya’, he has been appreciated for his role as Rajveer on the long-running show Kundali Bhagya as well.

