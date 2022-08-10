Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:37
Paras

MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. 

And turns out that his recent comments, about quitting Anupama have created a new buzz and have almost turned into a spat between former Co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Paras Kalnawat says “80% of the cast of Anupama would leave if they got the chance”, says he took the risk! Read for Full Story!

Reacting to Paras’s comment that he made while an Q and A session, and said, that “Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi me nahi hoti.”

Turns out these comments did not sit well with stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah, who have been a part of the show for almost 3 years now.

Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa, told the news portal Hindustan Times, “The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving (and enjoying) what they’re doing and everything is coming out so well. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? You see the life of other shows – I think there are hardly three or four shows with such longevity. Other shows go off air in like six or seven months.” 

While Ashish had said that “I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. Anyone can say anything. If a show’s off-screen energy is negative, then it reflects on the show’s quality as well. If you do anything from a negative heart, it will always show in your body language or on your face and even in your work. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me.”

Now, it looks like Paras’s recent comments have added fuel to the fire, he took to Instagram and without naming names, he posted a photo on his Instagram and wrote, “I have guts to speak up the truth and just to be in somebody's good books I won't ever give a false statement to the media or write about it on my social media. I've never been into the asslicking business just like few I know of. Secret to success is not topping the charts it's being happy within. Peace”

You can check out the post here:

It looks like the drama between the former co-stars has been heating up and Paras might have just spoken his last bits about it.

Currently, seen as Rajveer on ‘Kundali Bhagya’, he has been appreciated for his role as Rajveer on the long-running show Kundali Bhagya as well.

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa 10 Anupama Sudhanshu Pandey Meri Durga Kundali Bhagya Ekta Kapoor Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Anupama Controversy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz',...
Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!
MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been...
WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events
MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the...
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes
MUMBAI: The television show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the...
Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Teaser featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar to be out on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
Latest Video
Related Stories
confirmed for the new season
Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?
SAMAR PAREKH
Wow! Check out the first glimpse of Samar and Dimple’s wedding functions
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!
Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY
ADORABLE! Ever wondered what your beloved Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY? Here’s your ANSWER
Fahmaan Khan
Sad! Fahmaan Khan talks about the bond he shared with his late brother Faraaz Khan “My brother told me that he wouldn't be able to help me in my career and that I should built it with my own hard work; he couldn’t recognize me during his last days”
ANUPAMA
TRENDING! Anupamaa and MaAn fans trend ‘1 year of Maan Ki Shaadi’ as the Beloved Anupama couple touches THIS MILESTONE