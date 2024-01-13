Controversy! Rakhi Sawant faces legal trouble as the court REJECTS pre-arrest bail in Adil Khan 'Leaked Videos' case

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant was not granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court in a case filed by her estranged husband for allegedly sharing their personal videos. On January 8, Sawant's bail request was denied by Shrikant Y. Bhosale, the Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court). On Friday, the detailed order was made available.

Based on a complaint filed by her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, the suburban Amboli police station opened a case against Rakhi Sawant under the pertinent provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Sawant was accused by Durrani of disparaging him by releasing their video on multiple websites.

Sawant said in her pre-arrest bail request, through attorney Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, that the only reason the FIR was filed against her was to harass, pressure, and implicate her of being involved in a false and fraudulent case. Her application stated that the FIR is lacks merit and refers to nothing more than a clear abuse of the system of law.

The court held that the material allegedly “transmitted or published” by the actor “is not only obscene but sexually explicit.” “Having considered the facts, allegations and circumstances of the incident, it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail,” the court added.

For those who don't know, Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant have been at odds for a very long time. The Bigg Boss star accused Durrani of physical abuse, making threats to end her life, and having many affairs while they were still married in February 2023. Adil was then arrested and was under police custody for a long time. Then the two parted ways.

Adil made troubling allegations and said that Rakhi was to blame if anything bad happened to him when he was released from prison in August.

Credit- News 18