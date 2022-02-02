CONTROVERSY: Shamita Shetty’s REACTION to Tejasswi Prakash winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy is a MUST WATCH!

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash were often seen at each other's loggerhead due to various reasons. Even during the Bigg Boss 15 finale, they fought in front of Salman Khan.

(Also Read: Greetings! Fans wish Shamita Shetty on her birthday, Raqesh Bapat posts a romantic pic with his lady love)

Netizens took to their social media accounts after Shamita Shetty was evicted in the fourth position. Now, the actress reacted to a particular tweet about Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15.

The tweet reads, “Why do I get the feeling that Shamita Shetty was not chosen a winner in Bigg Boss because she is Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Tejasswi won the title because she is Colors TV’s new serial’s new #Naagin. In my opinion actors of the channel should be disqualified.” Reacting to the claim, Shetty wrote, “What can I say… except… Thank you for your love and your honest opinion. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat took home the briefcase of Rs 10 Lakh from the winners’ prize while Rashami Desai stood 6th. On the other hand, the winner walked away with 40 Lakhs.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Shilpa Shetty takes a DIG at Tejasswi Prakash when asked about the latter bagging the LEAD ROLE in Naagin 6!)

CREDIT: Koimoi