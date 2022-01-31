CONTROVERSY: Shilpa Shetty takes a DIG at Tejasswi Prakash when asked about the latter bagging the LEAD ROLE in Naagin 6!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty arrived at the Bigg Boss 15 sets in Filmcity, Mumbai to cheer for her Tunki aka Shamita Shetty.

For the uninitiated, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash off late have not been getting along in the show and the latter has made some nasty remarks about Shamita in the past few weeks. Tejasswi called her 'Aunty' and age shamed her too and was criticised for her remarks too.

The Bollywood diva spoke to the media and shared her views on her sister's game and answered a few questions thrown at her by the press. When a journalist asked about her reaction to Tejasswi Prakash bagging the lead role in Naagin 6, Shilpa took a dig at the latter and stated, "Ye Public hai ye sab jaanti Hai."

Later, she thanked the fans who have supported Shamita Shetty and also requested them to vote for her when the voting lines open again. Apart from this, Shilpa also commented on Shamita's desire of getting married this year. She stated that till the time her sister doesn't communicate this to her personally, she won't react to it.

CREDIT: TOI