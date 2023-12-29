Controversy: Suyyash Rai takes a jibe at Vicky Jain and Mannara; says ‘Chillaron ko dekh lenge…’

Suyyash Rai has taken to his social media handle to share a post in support of Munawar Faruqui where he has told him to be head strong. He also took a jibe on Mannara by sarcastically talking about getting stronger bots.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 17:30
Vicky Jain

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become quite a sensational name in the entertainment industry. The comedian-YouTuber, life has been surrounded by controversies and along with that his participation in reality show Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut brought more highlights to his relationship status.

Munawar is currently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and his love life is quite controversial. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam talks about Munawar Faruqui’s game, “He needs to be real in the game before it's too late he needs to buckle up”

Munawar has been open about the fact that he has had his share of heartbreaks and he has been cheated and lied to in the past. He has also said that he has learnt from his own mistakes and now he is more careful about his decisions.

However, his love life has opened like a can of worms with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entering the house. She mentioned how Munawar cheated on her and with this, his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi came out in the open and shared that she wants to keep no relations with him and she would have considered forgiving him if it was only Ayesha that she got cheated on with her, but there were many other girls in the picture.

Recently there was a courtroom drama that happened and Ayesha brought out some details about her relationship with Munawar. Vicky took these points to judge Munawar and eventually they were seen coming at loggerheads.

Now, TV actor Suyyash Rai has taken to his social media handle to share a post in support of Munawar Faruqui where he has told him to be head strong. He also took a jibe on Mannara by sarcastically talking about getting stronger bots.

Take a look: 

(Also Read: What! Manisha Rani's Possible Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 17?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information.

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Mannara Chopra Suyyash Rai bigg boss 17 Ayesha Khan Jio Cinemas
About Author

