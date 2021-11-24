CONTROVERSY: Will Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also be eliminated for falling in love? Questions Miesha Iyer!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 has been making quite some strong controversies among the participants in the house.

In the initial days of the show. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal were a hot topic give their relationship started off immediately.

The couple got eliminated from the show together earlier this month. Now in an Instagram story, Miesha has questioned if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will also get eliminated for falling in love from the show.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal talk about their journey on the show, in an interview with Sweta Kaushal. They also reveal how they felt when told constantly that they should focus on the game instead of each other.

In a long note on her Instagram story, Miesha wrote, "Two people fall in love in the first week, it's Fake. Two people fall in love after a month, it's True. (Sadly feelings don't come with an instruction manual) Two people express their love without any inhibitions, it's Vulgar. The other two people have the same display of affection, but now it's CUTE. Two people being each other's priority in a "GAME SHOW", they have made it a "DATING SHOW". The other two people doing the exact SAME THING, are playing a wonderful game. So now should they get nominated for the same reason that they wanted to nominate the two people" or the rules have changed??? P.s. asking for a friend."

Earlier this month, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian evicted Miesha and cited their lack of contribution to the show and also pointed out the couple's ‘love angle’. Just a day after Miesha's elimination, Ieshaan also got evicted. In the Instagram story, Miesha questioned if Karan and Tejasswi, who are developing their bond inside the house will also get eliminated for the same reason.

After getting eliminated from the show, Miesha talked about her relationship with Ieshaan. She told India Today, “We are dating. And since he has been evicted, we have been inseparable. It has been a month of us dating but we are pretty much together. We went out on a dinner date last night.” Miesha added, "Love comes to you when you are not looking for it. Before I entered Bigg Boss, I was sure I would not get into a relationship or fall in love. Then Ieshaan happened and I was like oh ***t, now what? It was totally unexpected. It was such an intense and strong connection that it was undeniable."

