News

Couple Goals! On Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s FIRST Valentine's Day, fans trend ‘celebrate love with Tejran’

As it is Valentine’s Day, Celebrate love with Tejran is trending on social media as fans are sharing their adorable moments together.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2022 04:16 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship. The two went through many ups and downs while they were inside the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ:INTERESTING: Here is what Karan Kundrra’s parents have to say about Tejasswi Prakash being a SUITOR for their son!

It’s their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple. In an interview to ETimes, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi has said that when she entered Bigg Boss, she was clear that she wouldn’t date anyone on national television. She said that she always found Karan cute and nice, but she never went ahead with that feeling. “One thing led to the other, and here I am, head over heels, madly in love with this guy. I know he is the one, and I am glad that we met on the show,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, as it is Valentine’s Day, Celebrate love with Tejran is trending on social media as fans are sharing their adorable moments together. Sharing a video of the couple, a fan wrote, “From keeping a pillow on her bare thighs to avoid it's xposure..To: Standing in front of Her to avoid Inappropriate Clicks..From: Protecting her inside BB House..To:Protecting her Outside BB House.."Karan Redifined LOVE n CARE & How"!!!! CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN #TejRan.” Another fan tweeted, From 14.02.2021 "With paratha of my life" To 14.02.2022 "With Pratha of his life"♡ ; We all have come a longggg wayy.... :') CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN @kkundrra #KaranKundrra #TejRan.” Another comment read, “Look @kkundrra and @itsmetejasswi your extended family on twitter are virtually celebrating Valentine's day with you guys & sending you tons of love. CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN ;)” 

Check out some of the reactions here.

What do you think of the couple’s camaraderie? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE

Tags Valentine's Day Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash TejRan Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss TellyChakkar Naagin 6 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See