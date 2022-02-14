Couple Goals! On Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s FIRST Valentine's Day, fans trend ‘celebrate love with Tejran’

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship. The two went through many ups and downs while they were inside the Bigg Boss house.

It’s their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple. In an interview to ETimes, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi has said that when she entered Bigg Boss, she was clear that she wouldn’t date anyone on national television. She said that she always found Karan cute and nice, but she never went ahead with that feeling. “One thing led to the other, and here I am, head over heels, madly in love with this guy. I know he is the one, and I am glad that we met on the show,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, as it is Valentine’s Day, Celebrate love with Tejran is trending on social media as fans are sharing their adorable moments together. Sharing a video of the couple, a fan wrote, “From keeping a pillow on her bare thighs to avoid it's xposure..To: Standing in front of Her to avoid Inappropriate Clicks..From: Protecting her inside BB House..To:Protecting her Outside BB House.."Karan Redifined LOVE n CARE & How"!!!! CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN #TejRan.” Another fan tweeted, From 14.02.2021 "With paratha of my life" To 14.02.2022 "With Pratha of his life"♡ ; We all have come a longggg wayy.... :') CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN @kkundrra #KaranKundrra #TejRan.” Another comment read, “Look @kkundrra and @itsmetejasswi your extended family on twitter are virtually celebrating Valentine's day with you guys & sending you tons of love. CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN ;)”

Look @kkundrra and @itsmetejasswi your extended family on twitter are virtually celebrating Valentine's day with you guys & sending you tons of love. CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN ;) — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) February 14, 2022

One of the Best Moments of them together, when He officially confessed his love for Her.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ~ #TejRan -<3@kkundrra @itsmetejasswi

CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/Cn6IatUjaI — Avinash (@Avinashxtweets) February 14, 2022

“I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.”

CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN#TeJran (best) pic.twitter.com/2epK1qyDrx — Shubhu (TEJRAN) (@shubhsss25) February 14, 2022

From:

Keeping a Pillow on her Bare Thighs to avoid it's Exposure..

To:

Standing in front of Her to avoid Inappropriate Clicks..

From:

Protecting her inside BB House..

To:

Protecting her Outside BB House..

"Karan Redifined LOVE n CARE & How"!!!!

CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN#TejRan pic.twitter.com/mOR07AYLmA — RADZ (@radz_sayz) February 14, 2022

Valentine's day is not really my cup of tea.

Khud ke boyfriend ke liye aaj tak itna sab nhi kiya jitna TejRan ke liye kar rahi hu! :P



Just an hour more more!



Keep the Josh going coz the surprise is coming soon <3



CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/7RnjbjJ3LS — Riddhi (@_Riddhi1609) February 14, 2022

What do you think of the couple’s camaraderie? Hit the comment section.

