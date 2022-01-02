CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Kairav aka Mayank Arora REVEALS the cutest photobomber of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In conversation with Tellychakkar, Mayank had once revealed that Swati Chitnis is his favourite co-actor in the show, 'Swati Chitnisji, my great-grandmother, she is an adorable person. I love doing scenes with her already. She is a very caring and loving co-star on the sets.' Well, now he shared yet another cute moment with his favourite calling her the aww-dorable photobomber.

Currently, in the show, Akshu rushes to the hospital, Kairav gets suspicious about her behaviour and asks her whether something happened at night, on the other hand, Aarohi stops Akshu and asks her if she revealed anything to Abhimanyu about the camp. Akshu assures her nothing happened and reaches the hospital. Abhimanyu apologises for everything that happened last night but Akshara says it wasn't their fault, just the moment was wrong.

