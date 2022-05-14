Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Awww! Mouni Roy's sweet gesture for Appun is unmissable; Sagar’s performance leaves everyone stunned!

Now, a video has been released wherein one of the judges, Mouni, had a sweet gesture for Appun after his power-packed performance. On the hand, Sagar’s performance leaves all the judges stunned and emotional!
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 16:46
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

As we had earlier reported, in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, we will see the spouses of the judges, that is Remo D'Souza wife Lizelle, Mouni Roy’s hubby Suraj Nambiar, Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl and the host Jay Bhanusali’s beautiful wife Mahhi Vij. Yes, they all are set to grace the stage for a couples special episode.

There would be a lot dhammal and masti on the sets. Reportedly, they will also dance with their partners and set the stage on fire. They will also motivate the participants of the show.

Now, a video has been released wherein Mouni had a sweet gesture for Appun after his power-packed performance. She danced on a song on Lord Shiva. Her dance is so impressive that Mouni blew the conch for her, whereas Remo showed a related tattoo and said he could easily connect to her performance.

On the hand Sagar’s performance left all the judges stunned and emotional! His dance based on dual personality gave goosebumps to the judges. Well, after his performance, Sagar’s close ones from Jalgaon came on the stage and gave him some sweets. They are people in whose home Sagar’s mother works as a helper. They shared his and his mother’s story, which was quite inspiring.

So are you excited for the show?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS Zee TV ZEE5 Sonali Bendre Behl Mahhi Vij Mouni Roy Remo Dsouza Jay Bhanusali Suraj Nambiar Goldie Behl Dance India Dance TellyChakkar Lizelle Dsouza Dance India Dance Lil Masters
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 16:46

