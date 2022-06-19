Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Kya Baat Hain! Adhyashree and Aarav stun everyone with their power-packed performances; Skippers showed this special gesture to Jay Bhanusali

In a video shared with us, we saw the power-packed performance of Adhyashree and Aarav thrilled everyone.

 

Adhyashree-Aarav

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Well, the upcoming episodes of Zee TV's Dance India Dance L’il Masters Season five would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

Adhyashree danced to Priyanka Chopra's song - Darling from the film 7 Khoon Maaf, and then later on, she got a sketch from Remo, and then she asked Remo to write something special for her which will be eye-pleasing. Also Aarav's spectacular performance on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's song Ami Je Tomar gave goosebumps to the judges as it was a frightening performance.

Also, the skippers showed their gesture for Jay Bhanusali for being the show's mascot.

So are you excited to see the episode which will show the stellar performance of Adhyashree and Aarav?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 01:02

Top Stories
