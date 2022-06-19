Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Kya Baat Hain! Adhyashree and Aarav stun everyone with their power-packed performances; Skippers showed this special gesture to Jay Bhanusali

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Well, the upcoming episodes of Zee TV's Dance India Dance L’il Masters Season five would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

In a video shared with us, we saw the power-packed performance of Adhyashree and Aarav thrilled everyone.

Adhyashree danced to Priyanka Chopra's song - Darling from the film 7 Khoon Maaf, and then later on, she got a sketch from Remo, and then she asked Remo to write something special for her which will be eye-pleasing. Also Aarav's spectacular performance on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's song Ami Je Tomar gave goosebumps to the judges as it was a frightening performance.

Also, the skippers showed their gesture for Jay Bhanusali for being the show's mascot.

