Dance India Dance: When Geeta Kapur regretted hitting THIS contestant

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

But who can forget the trio that ruled the dance show for three consecutive years known as Remo ke Rangilaey, Geeta ki Gang and Terence ki Toli.

( Also Read: India’s Best Dancer: When Geeta Kapur teased Mukul and his girlfriend)

Sidesh was one of the contestants and a finalist of Dance India Dance, and he belonged to Geeta’s group.

We came across a performance of him when he had performed on skates which were one of the biggest challenges for him.

Post the performance, all the judges gave him positive remarks. Geeta his mentor said that during rehearsals everything would go wrong and she was very nervous for the performance.

But she told him if he puts his heart and dedication, he can do anything and she apologised and broke down as for the first time she hit a student as he wasn’t not getting the act right. At the end the concluded as it was worth it and said all the screams and beatings came out positively.

Grand Master Mithun told him gave him a double grand salute and also told that he is a good dancer.

Well, Siddesh didn’t win the show but emerged as the third runner up. But there is no doubt under Geeta’s guidance we have got of the finest dancers of our country.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and Movies stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

( Also Read: Judges Ahmed Khan, Geeta Kapur and Mudassar Khan were short of words watching an audition!)

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, ZEETV, ZEE5, DANCE INDIA DANCE)