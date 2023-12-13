Dance + Pro Captain Punit Pathak To Be A Part Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:41
Punit Pathak

MUMBAI : Dance + Pro captain Punit Pathak was spotted at the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and has riffed many rumors. If speculations are to be believed that Punit Pathak will be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Looks like Punit Pathak and Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, are teaming up for something special. This has raised our anticipation to know if, will Punit feature in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein or if Bhavika Sharma is going to do a special performance with Punit Pathak in Dance + Pro.  If the rumors are true, it is going to be a visual treat for the audience to witness Bhavika Sharma and Punit Pathak sharing screens together. Our excitement is at its peak.

Dance Plus is gearing up for its seventh season Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to continue its legacy of keeping audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. This time, the audience will get to experience a varied range of talent and skills from the contestants. Dance + Pro will highlight the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist to them.

Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus on December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

 

Dance + Pro Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Bhavika Sharma Punit Pathak Star Plus Disney+ Hotstar Shakti Mohan Remo D'souza Rahul Shetty  Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scene video that you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Welcome and Welcome 2, directed by Anees Bazmee were two movies that did amazingly well as it made us laugh out...
Exclusive! “What I am doing in the show, I have never done before” Kusha Kapila on her show Dehati Ladke
MUMBAI: Actress Khushi Kapila has been moving the house of the fan of them not only with her beautiful comic time in...
Sad! Sara Khan annocues her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “ Have parted amicably”
MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor who is very popular for her role in many popular TV shows. She is recently...
Dance + Pro Captain Punit Pathak To Be A Part Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein?
MUMBAI : Dance + Pro captain Punit Pathak was spotted at the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and has riffed many...
Exclusive! “I am now looking forward to do simple characters displaying simplicity with beauty”
MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful...
Exclusive! Pari Sharma roped in for Hungama's upcoming series Checkmate, deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that several...
Recent Stories
Welcome
Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scene video that you shouldn’t miss
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharti Patil
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a blessed show: Bharti Patil
Bhavika
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare
Prakash Ramchandani
Exclusive! I want to expose myself to playing a character that challenges my acting skills: Prakash Ramchandani
1
Exclusive! Imlie has brought me immense fame and recognition: Monica Gupta
Sanket Chouksey
Exclusive! Imlie 3 is a different kind of storyline which balances the plot between rural and urban; and it empowers women: Sanket Chouksey
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success: Kishori Shahane on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s sucess