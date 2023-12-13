Dance + Pro Captain Punit Pathak To Be A Part Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein?

MUMBAI : Dance + Pro captain Punit Pathak was spotted at the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and has riffed many rumors. If speculations are to be believed that Punit Pathak will be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Looks like Punit Pathak and Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, are teaming up for something special. This has raised our anticipation to know if, will Punit feature in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein or if Bhavika Sharma is going to do a special performance with Punit Pathak in Dance + Pro. If the rumors are true, it is going to be a visual treat for the audience to witness Bhavika Sharma and Punit Pathak sharing screens together. Our excitement is at its peak.

Dance Plus is gearing up for its seventh season Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to continue its legacy of keeping audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. This time, the audience will get to experience a varied range of talent and skills from the contestants. Dance + Pro will highlight the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist to them.

Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus on December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

