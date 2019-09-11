Deepika Singh REVEALS about her SECRET affair

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is a well-known actress in the television world. She is known for playing the role of Sandhya in the Star Plus soap Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actress, who is currently seen in Colors’ Kawach 2, revealed that she had a secret affair with hubby Rohit Raj Goyal on the sets of Diya Aur Baati Hum.



Diya Aur Baati Hum gained popularity among the viewers. The show wrapped up three years ago in 2016 on 10 September and remembering those good times, Deepika shared glimpses from the show. The actress, who married the director on 2 May 2014 and gave birth to a baby boy in May 2017, revealed about her affair in her caption. She wrote, “10th September 2016 was the last telecast of #Dabh. It’s been 3 years but your love towards #DABH is the same & I think it’s even increasing . I’m so fortunate that I got a chance to become Shashi mam’s & Seema ji’s #Sandhya @shashisumeet. Thank you @anasrashid for being such a nice coactor , D.O.P @sudeshkotian & @sunilvish12 . Thank you to all my fans & @pritha for posting & remembering this day. P.S This scene is directed by my husband @rohitraj.goyal . We were in affair that time but nobody was aware about this on set. But now I can proudly tell.”



Take a look below: