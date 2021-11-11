Delighted! Ankita Lokhande to Mouni Roy, WEDDING BELLS of your favourite television actresses

MUMBAI: This wedding season is going to witness a bunch of colorful weddings as a lot of telly beauties are ready to walk down the aisle in their magnificent wedding lehengas. While celebs make it a point to keep their D-day a secret affair, here we have a list of the upcoming weddings in the TV industry.

Ankita Lokhande: Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain. The couple will get married by the end of this year. According to the ETimes report, the couple’s wedding is scheduled in December. It is going to be a three-day affair from December 12 to December 14. The couple has zeroed down on a 5-star venue in Mumbai for their big day. The bride-to-be has begun with the preparations too. On November 10, Ankita gave a glimpse of her embroidered ‘Bride-to-be’ sandals in a social media post too.

Shraddha Arya: Shraddha Arya who shot to fame in Zee tv’s Kundali Bhagya, has also decided to become a bride this year only. The actress is all set to walk down the aisle in mid-November this year. Though a confirmation from her is still awaited, reports suggest that she is going to tie the knot with a Navy official on November 16.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also planning to get married in 2022. Though she has kept away from discussing her relationship or love life in public, the actress confirmed her relationship during her Bigg Boss 13 journey. Later, she talked about her special someone in an interview with BT too. Devoleena shared that her beau is from Mumbai but doesn’t belong to the entertainment world. She refined from sharing more details saying that he is a private person. During the same interview, Devoleena said, “we have started to think about our marriage plans. And if everything goes well, we will get married in 2022.”

Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy is another sizzling diva of the industry who will be seen as a bride soon. The Naagin actress and her businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar are rumoured to be tying the knot in January 2022. Reportedly, her cousin revealed that they are planning their wedding in 2022, which has left everyone impatient. Speculations are that Mouni and Suraj will get married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Dubai.

Gracy Singh: Santoshi Maa - Sunaayein Vrat Kathayein’s Gracy Singh, who is known for her role in the film Lagaan, is another telly town actress who might get married in the coming year. There is no recent confirmation from her side. But the actress had earlier said that she may tie the knot in 2022.

Puja Banerjee: Actress Puja Banerjee, who is married to actor Kunal Verma will be seen dressed up as a bride this month too. The couple was supposed to have a traditional wedding in April 2020 after their court marriage. However, it couldn’t take place due to COVID-19. Now, parents to baby boy Krishiv are all set to have a traditional wedding on November 15. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair in Goa. Talking about the wedding with ETimes TV, Puja shared, “The Goa wedding is a small, intimate affair. We will be having a party in Mumbai after some time, where we'll have a relatively larger attendance.”

Credit: ETimes