DELIGHTFUL! Ankita Lokhande gets THESE ‘bride-to-be’ gifts; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has carved a niche for herself in showbiz. She has worked in both television shows and films.

While her work has been impressing fans, they are also curious to know about her personal life. According to the reports, Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend businessman Vicky Jain in a traditional wedding ceremony this December. Now, here’s some good news for fans of the actress.

Well, Ankita Lokhande has shared a glimpse of the presents she received amid the wedding rumours. She posted a picture of a few pairs of shoes she got. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. One of the boxes also had the words ‘happy bride’ written on it.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s WEDDING DATES

Ankita took to Instagram Stories and gave fans a sneak peek of her gifts. She did not add any caption; she simply tagged the brand and added a folded hands emoji.

As per reports, Ankita and Vicky will get married in the first half of next month. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple yet.

The love birds recently celebrated Diwali together with their friends. Pictures and videos from a party they attended showed them dancing together and even sharing a kiss. Ankita has been in a relationship with Vicky for more than three years now. In an Instagram post shared in June, she called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times. She also said that she was skeptical about finding love again because of her past heartbreaks but he made her a ‘believer’.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WOW: Ankita Lokhande visits Dubai International Stadium to watch the T20 India v/s Pakistan with boyfriend Vicky Jain!

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES