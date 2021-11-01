MUST READ! Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s WEDDING DATES

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has carved a niche for herself in showbiz.

She has worked in both television shows and films.

While her work has been impressing fans, they are also curious to know about her personal life. Now, here’s some good news for fans of the actress. Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a traditional wedding ceremony this December.

According to a report in Etimes, the couple has blocked December 12, 13, and 14 as their wedding dates and they are going to have a blast in Mumbai as part of their pre-wedding festivities. Ankita is an extremely traditional person and wants to perform all the rituals and ceremonies perfectly, therefore, her family has planned it as a full traditional wedding.

Both Ankita and Vicky have been sharing many lovely pictures on Instagram lately. The duo was also seen sharing a kiss during a Diwali party recently. Ankita’s fans are super happy with the news and can’t wait to see their on-screen Archana becoming a bride in the real life. The daily also reported that their wedding invitations are being processed and will soon be dispatched while close friends have already been asked to start preparing.

