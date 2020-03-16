Dhamaka! Fans annoyed with the makers of Imlie show, demand ‘Imlie Reboot With Sumaan’, see tweets

Imlie is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus with Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan playing the lead roles of Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie

Dhamaka! Fans annoyed with the makers of Imlie show, demand ‘Imlie Reboot With Sumaan’, see tweets

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus. Fans simply adore the duo of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Fahmaan and Sumbul's impeccable chemistry has won hearts of the audience.

Imlie fans are up in arms against the channel and makers. The show is now headed for a generation leap. There is buzz that new actors might play the role of the daughters and the male lead. This has upset fans to no end. They feel that the love story of Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie still has a lot left to be explored, and this is too hurried. Fans are crying on how they did not have a proper romantic track at all.

Fans are now wanting a confirmation on what the producers are planning in the coming days. They are okay with a generation leap as long as the two are retained. and how. This is how fans are reacting on social media...

One user commented, ‘This is not a hype or obsessive love for them This is justice for our no 1 show ki no 1 jodi They deserve a better plot & storyline IMLIE REBOOT WITH SUMAAN #imlie #arylie #AryanSinghRathore #sumaan’, while another quoted, ‘STILL CANT BELIEVE THAT WE ARE BEGGING FOR TOP 5 SHOW @StarPlus STILL CAN’T BELIEVE THAT MAKERS DONT KNOW HOW TO HANDLE A TOP 5 SHOW #Imlie IMLIE REBOOT WITH SUMAAN’

‘#imlie @starplus when u have young hottest leads utilize their chemistry properly.. and whats up with ur channel obsession towards kids in every damn show.. if u r that much addicted to kids create a own channel for kids.. don't spoil every show by forcefully bringing in kids’, wrote the third user.

It is quite evident that the craze of the show is unprecedented. Fahmaan Khan has slayed as Aryan Singh Rathore. The young actor has attained popularity and should touch a new level in his career. Imlie's lead Sumbul Touqeer has also impressed with her acting prowess.

