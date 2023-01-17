Dharampatni’s Fahmaan Khan was caught doing this On the road! Find out what!

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 13:57
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam”!

Fahmaan Khan, who plays Ravi on the show, is immensely loved by the fans, and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan.  The fans of the show are very eager-eyed and curious, to see what will happen next on the show.

The cast of the show has become very close and often hangs out together.

Gurpreet Bedi who plays the role of Keerti, on the show often captures the shenanigans she recently caught Fahmaan on the road driving to set while stuck in traffic, Fahmaan was jamming to songs, and kids on the road, joined him in the jamming and it turned into an impromptu concert and it looked so fun, check out the video here:

 

 

Meanwhile on the show, In the forthcoming episode, Pratiksha will be troubled by Vimla.

Vimla puts a water pipe and directs it into Pratiksha’s cell, resulting in water being filled in the cell. Unfortunately, nobody will come forward to help her as they are all scared of Vimla.

Even the police officer sees this but sits quietly in his place, leaving Pratiksha helpless.

All of Pratiksha’s belongings get drenched and she gets wet herself. As a result, she will be unbearably shivering the whole time.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan – Dharampatnii: Pratiksha’s suffering increases in jail

 

Gurpreet Bedi Fahmaan Khan Dharmpatni Akash Jagga Kritika Yadav Ekta Kapoor keerti singh ravi randhawa pratiksha Malhar Balaji Telefilms
