Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update. We know how much our viewers like to see what is going on behind the scenes on their favorite shows! This is what goes on behind the scenes on the sets! Check out.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 15:47
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

Also read:  Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of Aditi Shetty but she is seen with her co-stars from another show- Bhagya Lakshmi. Seems like Maera Mishra and Parul Chaudhary are upset that their co-star has divided her attention between two shows!

Aditi Plays Aahana in Bhagya Lakshmi and Kavya in Dharampatnii!

Check out their reaction to the same!

The trio followed a recent social media trend and we had to applaud their creativity!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi and Kavya’s union is fixed and they are soon to get married. Kavya is elated with this news and hugs Mandeep. On the other hand, we see that Pratiksha is furious.

She has to prove herself innocent and now sees the news of Ravi marrying Keerti’s sister, not even a month after Keerti died and thinks about how highly he spoke of love. Hansa then asks Pratik about who will distribute the cards, to which he answers that Pratiksha will do so.

While the families try to move on, Ravi still feels lonely and can’t forget Keerti.

Also read:  Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

BTS BTS UPDATE TV news Dharampatnii Colors tv Voot Ravi Keerti Gurpreet Bedi Fahmaan Khan Kritika Yadav Balaji Telefilms pratiksha Malhar TellyChakkar Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 15:47

