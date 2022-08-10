Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:51
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

Also read: Dharampatnii fame Ravi and Kavya aka Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty flaunt Their KILLER dance moves, check out

 So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go of her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of the cast of Dharampatnii and Fahmaan Khan seems to have some interesting nicknames for his co-stars from the show!

Check out what he calls Mansi Bhanushali and Nitin Bhatia!

We couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our faces hearing these adorable names!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi and Kavya’s union is fixed and they are soon to get married. Kavya is elated with this news and hugs Mandeep. On the other hand, we see that Pratiksha is furious.

She has to prove herself innocent and now sees the news of Ravi marrying Keerti’s sister, not even a month after Keerti died and thinks about how highly he spoke of love. Hansa then asks Pratik about who will distribute the cards, to which he answers that Pratiksha will do so.

While the families try to move on, Ravi still feels lonely and can’t forget Keerti.

Also read: Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

 To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 

 

