Dharampatnii’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi becomes Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan’s muse for This Artistic Skill?

Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti's accidental death and Ravi's pain over his loss.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of Fahmaan Khan and Gurpreet Bedi where the actress is seen getting ready and has a new makeup artist at her disposal.

You guessed right, it is Fahmaan Khan! The actor is seen trying his hands as a makeup artist but seems to be fumbling as he explores this new talent!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Pratiksha has to prove herself innocent and now sees the news of Ravi marrying Keerti’s sister, not even a month after Keerti died and thinks about how highly he spoke of love. Hansa then asks Pratik about who will distribute the cards, to which he answers that Pratiksha will do so.

While the families try to move on, Ravi still feels lonely and can’t forget Keerti. Ravi still focuses on getting Pratiksha punished. Later, Kavya visits Ravi and they discuss their marriage. Kavya wants to see love in Ravi’s eyes for her and can wait for that to happen.

Ravi promises to always keep her happy.

