Did You Know! Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal's Inspiring Journey: From Battling Brain Tumor at 6 to Conquering Moto Vlogging

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider and a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, shares his inspirational life journey, from facing a brain tumour at the age of 6 to becoming the number one moto vlogger globally.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 21:51
Anurag

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, widely recognized as UK07 Rider and a current participant on Bigg Boss 17, is not just captivating viewers with his stint in the controversial house but also inspiring many with his remarkable life journey. The YouTuber, renowned as the number one moto vlogger globally, recently opened up about his life struggles in a video on his channel before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Born into a middle-class family, Anurag Dobhal initially pursued a teaching profession. However, his passion for exploring new places and foods led him to aspire for a KTM bike to join the "cool gang." Anurag took tuitions, saved Rs 1 lakh within a year, and convinced his father to invest in the bike, marking the first step toward his YouTube career.

Celebrating the milestone of reaching 500 subscribers on YouTube, Anurag danced with joy, reflecting on his journey from financial constraints to achieving his dreams.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal enter the list of most popular Bigg Boss contestants list; Munawar Faruqui tops the list, followed by Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

In a poignant revelation, Anurag disclosed his childhood battle with a brain tumour, diagnosed at the tender age of 6. Enduring medication until the age of 14, he faced fits, weakness, and blackouts during this challenging period. Anurag also highlighted the financial strain on his family, with his father's meagre salary of Rs 1200 and the added burden of asthma medication.

Despite these hardships, Anurag Dobhal emerged as a prominent figure in the world of moto vlogging, captivating audiences with thrilling adventures and sharing valuable motorcycling tips. Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, he continues to navigate challenges successfully and has formed friendships with housemates Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar.

Anurag Dobhal's resilience and achievements serve as an inspiration, proving that determination and passion can pave the way to triumph even in the face of adversity.

Also Read: What! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal’s Brother concerned about his mental health and ready to pay compensation for his exit; Says ‘Thoo hai is industry pe…’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

