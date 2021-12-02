Did You Know: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah got married with the thought that if things don’t go well they would quietly get DIVORCED and move on in life!

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the television industry.

The two give out love goals and while Krushna amuses us with his sense of humour, we have his wife known for calling spade a spade. Parents to two twin boys, Krushna and Kashmera have been setting relationship goals ever since they got married. But do you know they kept their wedding under wraps for a few years? The actress was quoted saying that they got married in the US with a thought that how things go and in case the marriage didn’t work out, they would quietly get divorced and get on with their lives.

However, this is not the first marriage of Kashmera. She was earlier married to Brad Listermann. They got divorced in 2007. And since Kashmera and Krushna's relationship is going strong. The couple has always left their fans in splits from funny antics. On the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show both have appeared and revealed some secrets about each other. Krushna is currently seen in the show. Both have appeared on the show together also. In recent times, the couple was in news because of their loggerheads with veteran actor Govinda. Both the families have been giving out a statement against each other.

Well, Kashmera is celebrating her birthday today and on this special occasion let’s take a look at the times when the actress has appeared on the show with her husband.

Once Kapil Sharma asked Kashmera if she knew Krushna was the nephew of Govinda when they first met, she said, “No, no, I asked him, ‘Which is your forthcoming film?’ He replied, ‘This is not my fourth, this is my third film.” This left Archana Puran Singh was in splits. Krushna admitted that he was weak in English and said, “Haan, English ka problem hai. Sab ko hai idhar.”

Krushna Abhishek always brings a smile to anyone’s face with his comedy. Recently, during the Kapil Sharma show, Krushna touched the feet of his wife Kashmera Shah in front of everyone. She was sitting with the audience. The comedian first introduces the audience to the producer of the show, then has fun with the photographer and everyone. When Kashmera’s turn comes, he falls at her feet, and Kashmera too suddenly gets scared of catching Krishna’s feet and screams.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron. The film stars Kashmira Shah, Krishna Abhishek, and Kishwar Merchant. The film is the directorial debut of Kashmera Shah and the debut of her husband Krushna Abhishek as a producer.

Show your love for the couple in the comment section below!

