Did You Know? Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; THIS is the actress’ REAL NAME!

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most loved celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame with Colors’ ‘Udaariyaan’ playing the role of Tejo after which she went on to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

She has gained fame in a short span of time but her dedication and passion to achieve her dreams is unavoidable. She is currently enjoying her fame and doing music videos as well. While she has a massive fan following, here is one lesser known fact about the actress!

Did you know that Priyanka is not the diva’s real name?

Yes.

Priyanka’s real name is Pari Choudhary.

Priyanka changed her name to Pari following numerological reasons.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka was recently a part of Zohrajabeen by B Praak opposite Randeep Hooda. The actress also got an opportunity to shoot a commercial with actress Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from that, Priyanka’s chemistry with Ankit Gupta who played Fateh in ‘Udaariyaan’ was also quite appreciated. Fans still ship them by hashtags like #FateJo and #PriyanKit.

