Did You Know? Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; THIS is the actress’ REAL NAME!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 15:12
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most loved celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame with Colors’ ‘Udaariyaan’ playing the role of Tejo after which she went on to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

She has gained fame in a short span of time but her dedication and passion to achieve her dreams is unavoidable.  She is currently enjoying her fame and doing music videos as well. While she has a massive fan following, here is one lesser known fact about the actress!

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?

Yes.

Priyanka’s real name is Pari Choudhary.

Priyanka changed her name to Pari following numerological reasons.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka was recently a part of Zohrajabeen by B Praak opposite Randeep Hooda. The actress also got an opportunity to shoot a commercial with actress Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from that, Priyanka’s chemistry with Ankit Gupta who played Fateh in ‘Udaariyaan’ was also quite appreciated. Fans still ship them by hashtags like #FateJo and #PriyanKit.

Do you know any other lesser known facts about the actress? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Finally! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Responds on Conflicts with BFF Archana Gautam; Says 'Ab main bachkaan harkaton pe'

For more news on your favourite celebrities, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 15:12

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Udaariyaan: Check out the top shows which introduced 3 leaps!