Finally! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Responds on Conflicts with BFF Archana Gautam; Says ‘Ab main bachkaan harkaton pe’

MUMBAI: The love-hate relationship between Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam has been the topic of conversation ever since they competed in Bigg Boss 16. Their relationship has gone through many ups and downs, yet they have always remained loyal to one another. And right now, Priyanka and Archana's friendship is in the news due to their latest argument.

The ladies are reportedly in conflict and Archana unfollowing Priyanka on social media. Although Archana's behaviour caused quite a stir, there have been rumours about what went wrong between the divas.

According to news reports, Archana is annoyed with Priyanka for recently missing her birthday party. It goes without saying that everyone has an opinion on Archana and Priyanka's recent argument.

The wait is finally over for everyone who was anticipating Priyanka's response to this latest argument. In a recent interview, Priyanka addressed her argument with Archana and referred to it as "bachkan" (childish). The Udaariyaan actress said, "Yaar wo na bachi hai. Ab main bachkaan harkaton pe kya bolu. I mean it's fine. No comments guys, that's it".

Archana had previously expressed her reaction to her argument with Priyanka by telling, "I am very upset and hurt right now. I don't want to say anything about it." According to the sources, Archana was angry with Priyanka for not only skipping her birthday celebration but also for keeping her in the dark about her absence.

On the work front, Priyanka is reportedly working with Ankit on a web series. An official announcement in this regard has not yet been made, though. On the other hand, Archana is currently gaining attention for her role in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Credit-Filmibeat

