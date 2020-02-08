Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do: Child actors Jared and Hirva all set to floor the audience with their talent

MUMBAI: After Naamkarann, Mahesh Bhatt is now geared up to launch Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne Do on Star Plus.

The promo of the show features two adorable kids. Here are some important details about the child actors.

Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi hail from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

'Getting such talented actors on board was a cherry on the top for us as these actors added more authenticity to the visual experience. Additionally, these actors hail from Prayagraj and are associated with the real Ramleela troupe. They have been performing Ramleela across many states and their immense knowledge around the literature has helped us as well. I hope the audiences connect with the authenticity of the hardworking actors from Prayagraj,' the makers said.

Credits: India Forums