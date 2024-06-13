Pooja Bhatt reflects on her Bigg Boss journey; Says ‘In the Bigg Boss house, mera kaam tha bathroom saaf karna…’

Pooja is the daughter of director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Amazon Prime Video is an OTT platform where the series debuted. The program tells the tale of teenage ladies attending boarding school and the difficulties they encounter while pursuing their education.
Pooja

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, an actor, is currently getting a lot of attention for her powerful role as a tough principal in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry. Pooja is the daughter of director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Amazon Prime Video is an OTT platform where the series debuted. The program tells the tale of teenage ladies attending boarding school and the difficulties they encounter while pursuing their education.

Pooja has a lengthy history in the Indian cinema business and has starred in several movies, including Border, Sadak, and Pehla Nasha. In addition, Pooja appeared on celebrity Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she reached the finals.

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, the actor shared the greatest compliment she has heard from the Dabangg actor while competing on Bigg Boss. She says, “In the Bigg Boss house, mera kaam tha bathroom saaf karna, 8 weeks tak main dil aur jaan laga ke bathroom ko itna spick aur span rakha ki Salman ne bhi mujhe bola ki I don’t think the bathrooms were ever so clean in the Bigg Boss season. For me that was the biggest compliment. (In the Bigg Boss house I was assigned to clean the Bathrooms and during my 8-week journey in the house I kept the washroom spick and span that even Salman has said that the Bathrooms were never so clean in all the Bigg Boss season so far. For me that was the biggest compliment.”

Pooja also recalled her school days and stated, “I went to a Parsi school in Bandra, they gave me my love for reading, my motto in life- work is worship. When I go to work, when I face a camera, I put my heart and soul into it. I believe whenever you do something, do it with full heart.”

Pooja also made an appearance as a guest on Season 17 of Bigg Boss, where she was seen encouraging competitor Mannara Chopra. Regarding Big Girls Don't Cry, Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani are the show's directors.

