From Disha Parmar to Kishwer Merchant; Celebrities who underwent rapid pregnancy weight loss!

Losing weight post pregnancy has been challenging for most women but celebrities these days are observed to shed post-partum pregnancy weight within a month!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 14:06
2

MUMBAI: Losing weight post pregnancy has been challenging for most women but celebrities these days are observed to shed post-partum pregnancy weight within a month!  Recently, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed a baby girl into their world.

Disha stated in a video she uploaded on Instagram Stories that she had lost the pregnancy weight in just 17 days. That's a really admirable commitment to excellent health. Here's a peek at other TV actresses' post-delivery weight loss as Disha offered an update on her weight loss after delivery. Disha has been rigorously working out and doing her best to get back in shape. Now, all her hard work has paid off in just 17 days of her hard-core post-partum workout.

(Also Read: Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about weight gain, not being affected by trolls and 'leading a real life' after her pregnancy

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer started working out rigorously and associated with a brand to follow her session religiously.

Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa started have Papaya, warm water and ajwain water

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar mentioned that she herself is shocked with her weight lose and said that it could probably be because she was active right from the second morning post delivery, up and about doing everything on her own. She also said that physical activity and fatigue might have contributed to the weight loss. (

Also Read: Stunning! Disha Parmar's remarkable 17-day post-pregnancy weight loss journey; Take a look at THESE TV actresses' post-delivery transformations

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Gauahar Khan Disha Parmar Charu Asopa Kishwer Merchant celebrities weight loss pregnancy weight loss TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 14:06

