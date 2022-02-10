Disheartening! Actor Vibhu Raghave from Star Plus’ show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ diagnosed with Cancer

MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ fame Vibhu Raghave is going through a rough patch in life as the actor has been diagnosed with Cancer.

Vibhu posted a video on social media and informed his fans about his health condition. The actor’s voice choked as he updated fans about being diagnosed with cancer.

He stated that he wasn’t keeping well since a few weeks and after doing the tests, he figured out that he has cancer. The actor also added that apart from the medical help, he has a lot of blessings and he also stated that he is wishing for the best.

Right after Vibhu posted the video, his fans along with many celebrities like Mohsin Khan, Zain Imam, Mohit Malik among others posted heartfelt comments and motivated him.

‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ made a special place in everyone’s hearts. The cast was a group of youngsters who immediately impressed the viewers. Actor Vibhu Raghave played Nisha’s friend in the show.

Post the show, Vibhu started his chat show and interviewed popular actors from the industry.

Credit: India Forums