Disheartening! Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Anaya Soni suffers kidney failure, admitted to hospital

Television actress Anaya Soni, popularly known for her roles in the shows 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Mere Sai', took to her Instagram to share her health update with fans that she has suffered a kidney failure

MUMBAI: Television actress Anaya Soni, popularly known for her roles in the shows 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Mere Sai', informed her fans that she has suffered a kidney failure.

Anaya took to her Instagram to share her health update and also gave out the details of the hospital she will be admitted to.

"Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine has come to 15.6 and haemoglobin is 6.7. Condition is serious.. I am getting hospitalised in Holy Spirit, Andheri East hospital on Monday.. Pray for me guys," her note read.

Anaya went on to say that she already knew this was going to happen and that she will now need to get a kidney transplant done.

Reportedly, Anaya's father has stated that the family cannot afford the transplant and that he is worried from where will they arrange the money required for the treatment.

Apart from 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Mere Sai', Anaya has also featured in the hit show 'Naamkaran'. Besides, she is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with trendy reels and BTS pictures from her sets.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

