Disheartening! TV celebs express grief at the demise of Bollywood legendary singer Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: The Disco King of Bollywood left for heavenly abode at the age of 69. Ever since the news of his demise came out, his colleagues, Bollywood, and TV celebs industry admirers have been mourning the loss of the evergreen singer.

‘The Family Man’ fame Vijay Vikram Singh while expressing grief said, “A great loss. His songs are still relevant in today’s era and are being remixed. That itself speaks for the class and talent of Bappi da. His music will always stay with us and will keep the music lovers entertained for generations to come. It’s a sad day for the entire music industry”.

Also Read: Sad! Bollywood stars express grief over legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri's demise

“Bappi Lahiri popularised disco in the 80s and 90s and is fondly known as the disco king. I have gone to his house and shot a very riveting interview with him and landed up spending the whole day with him and his family. It’s heartbreaking to know that he is no more. His music will live on… Especially at events, parties, and discos. May his soul rest in peace… Om Shanti!,” Pooja Misrra paid tribute.

Akshara Singh was quoted saying, “Legendary will be remembered forever we have grown up to his songs and the loss is irrevocable,” while Deepika Singh said, “It is sad we are losing such gems the new generation will out of some good music may his soul rest in peace.”

Also Read: Sad! Actress Sophie Choudry feels heartbroken at the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri, recalls old memories

Talking about the legendary singer, Donal Bisht said, “Bappi Lahiri was a legend. I have seen and heard him as kids and the brilliant songs he created I will sorely miss him. I was lucky when I was in Bigg Boss he came by to cheer us up… I shall miss him. May he rest in peace.”

The news was confirmed by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, who said that he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). The veteran singers’ family too shared an official statement and shared that the funeral will be held tomorrow after his son Bappa’s arrival from LA.

Credit: koimoi