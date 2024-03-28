Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a special video where one can see the special bond between Vivek Dahiya and his mother-in-law

MUMBAI : Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are together today.

The couple gives out some major couple goals and fans want to watch them together again on-screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following. In fact, it is because of their fans that they got married to each other.

Now the actress shared a video where the couple had come to the actress house to celebrate Holi and she showed what happens when she goes to her house along with her husband.

In the video, one can see as the actress runs towards her mom she pushes her aside as they are eagerly waiting to welcome her husband Vivek.

In the video the way it is shot will give someone the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham feeling of SRK's entry in the movie.

Well, in the video one can see how Vivek's is the favourite of Divyanka's mom with so much of love and admiration she welcomes her son- in-law home.

The video is a funny one and is filled with so much love and care and shows the bond between a son-in-law and mother.

There is no doubt that DiVek is one of the most loved couples on television.

