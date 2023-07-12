Dr. Shiv to save Radha, Mohan and all the passengers in an action packed Mahasangam episode!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 20:46
Radha

MUMBAI: Popular Zee TV shows, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, both produced by Studio LSD Productions, have captured the hearts of audiences all over India. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a contemporary romantic drama set in modern-day Vrindavan, has consistently remained a beloved choice for viewers since its inception. Owing its success to its captivating storyline and well-defined characters, including Mohan (played by Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (portrayed by Neeharika Roy), and Damini (played by Sambhabana Mohanty). On the other hand, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.  
 
In the upcoming special mahasangam episode, Dr. Shiv will be seen entering the hijacked plane to help Radha, Mohan and all the passengers from the terrorists. Although Shiv is there to treat a passenger, he will also find an opportunity to replace the real bomb with a fake one. Subsequently, the head of the goons will suspect a problem in her plan and decides to activate the bomb. While on screen it will be high-end drama for the viewers, off-screen both the lead actors are making their bond strong, similar to their characters'.  
 
Arjun Bijlani said, “I am playing the role of Dr. Shiv, and in the Mahasangam episode I will be trying to help Radha, Mohan and the other passengers who are stuck in the hijacked plane. This is the second time Shabir, Neeharika and I are working together for a special mahasangam episode, and as always, it is great working with them. On- screen we are shooting the high- voltage drama and intense scenes, but off-screen, we all are having loads of fun on set. And surely, we are missing Nikki. I feel watching your beloved characters from two different shows coming together in one episode will be a great experience for all the viewers. We all are trying our best to give an amazing experience to the audience through these special Mahasangam episodes.”
 
While Arjun, Shabir and Neehraika are having a gala time shooting with each other, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Shiv will be able to rescue Radha, Mohan and all the passengers from the hijacked plane. 
 
To know what happens next, tune into Zee TV on December 4 and 5 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm!

About Author

About Author

