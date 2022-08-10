From Drashti Dhami to Ayaaz Khan, actors who married people outside the entertainment industry

MUMBAI :Actors in the TV industry get access to a lot of fame and glamour which also makes the public interested to know many details about the actor’s personal life, due to which they keep up with the stars on social media, reach out to them, scan, spot and research about anything and everything they find interesting.

Actors marrying other actors is not a new thing in the industry. It is actually quite common because naturally, actors spend so much time on set and their social circles also involve hanging out with other actors.

But, many have found love outside the industry and have married non-actors as well.

In some cases, it is believed that something is brewing between the co-stars. Here are some real-life love stories about our favorite TV stars who found love outside of their professions and industries.



Drashti Dhami - Neeraj Khemka:

Popular actress Drashti Dhami shocked everyone when she married businessman Neeraj Khemka.

Mouni Roy - Suuraj Nambair:

Even though Mouni has had speculated relationships with other actors before, she got married to a businessman Suraj Nambiar.



Taher Shabbir - Akshita Gandhi:

Heartthrob Taher Shabbir got married to his sweetheart Akhsita and she is not from the industry. They keep their relationship very low-key.

Karishma Tanna - Varun Bangera:

After having a very public relationship with Bigg Boss contestant Upen Patel, Karishma Tanna got married to Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera.



Ayaaz Khan - Amish Khan:

The Dil Mil Gaye star married his dear friend Amish in a secret ceremony. It was only after Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover wished them on Instagram that people found out about them.

While it not might be with their co-actors, we are glad that these people have found love.

