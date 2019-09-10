News

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Rani accepts Kabir and Pooja's love

10 Sep 2019 07:39 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for a new twist.

Rani is irked over Kabir and Pooja's growing love and is not ready to accept it.

Rani thus plays a game against Pooja by instigating her mother Anuradha, who now asks Pooja to divorce Kabir.

Kabir will let this misunderstanding snatch Pooja away from him as he wants to expose Rani.

Kabir will take charge and expose Rani's real face in front of Anuradha and thus unite Anuradha and Pooja.

Kabir now expresses his love for Pooja and tells Rani to realize that true love cannot be snatched, Rani thus accepts Pooja and Kabir's love.

Tags > Pooja, Kabir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Star Plus, Mr Chopra, new drama, dhamaka, kidnapped, Shrenu Parekh, Zain Imam, upcoming episode, Kindnapping Drama, Pooja's allegations,

