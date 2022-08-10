Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagya Lakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti completes 500 episodes!

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, among other actors who make up a great ensemble cast.

While on the show the dramatic tangent that the show has taken has made fans wonder what will happen next. The show has some of the most known faces in the cast and often great actors and guest stars as well. But the super fun cast of the show always make sure to keep the entertainment levels high on set and entertain the audience on and off the screen.

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and this emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone.

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew as the show completes 500 episodes.

The show has seen a steady climb on the TRP charts and has become the staple of many.

The equation that the cast shares offscreen, reflects in their on screen personas, while they might not like each other on screen very much. The cast is very close knit off-screen.

Even though there have been ups and downs in the show and the audience have let their opinion be known, it is the increasing fandom that has led to the show competing this milestone.

There is bound to be a celebration on sets and fans are eager to see the pictures!

