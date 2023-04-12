Emotional! After taking up all the challnges in Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Urvashi Dholakia writes an emotional note as her journey comes to an end

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has won million hearts with her performances as actress, whether it’s the cute, innocent and funny character of Shilpa from Dekh Bhai Dekh, famous vamp Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay or very strong and mindful Lawyer Devi Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa Impossible.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4. The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Urvashi Dholakia participated in the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 11 where she danced her heart out and took all the challenges while impressing the fans and making them fall in love with her even more.

The actress really gave her best in the show and will be remembered for her remarkable performances but unfortunately in the last episode of the show, Urvashi Dholakia got eliminated and had to say goodbye to the show.

Urvashi wrote a heartfelt note and posted it on her Instagram account. Check out the post below:

As we can see how Urvashi Dholakia became emotional but even showed her strength.

